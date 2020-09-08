Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Premier Andrew Furey to run in Oct. 6 byelection in bid for assembly seat

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2020 12:21 pm
A date has been set for a Newfoundland and Labrador byelection on the island's west coast that will provide Premier Andrew Furey an opportunity to enter the legislature.
A date has been set for a Newfoundland and Labrador byelection on the island’s west coast that will provide Premier Andrew Furey an opportunity to enter the legislature.

Former premier Dwight Ball announced Monday he is resigning the seat in Humber-Gros Morne that he has held since 2011, opening a path for the new Liberal leader to run.

The province’s chief electoral officer issued a writ for the byelection on Monday, saying it will occur on Oct. 6.

Andrew Furey to replace Dwight Ball as Newfoundland premier
Candidates must file official nomination papers with Elections Newfoundland and Labrador by next Tuesday at noon.

Furey has already said he will run in the Liberal stronghold and has made several visits to the district.

The surgeon became premier after being elected Liberal leader by party members last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
