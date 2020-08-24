Menu

Vegas Golden Knights shut out Canucks 5-0 in Game 1 of second-round playoff series

By John Copsey Global News

EDMONTON – The Vegas Golden Knights’ big guns were blazing and goaltender Robin Lehner recorded his first career playoff shutout to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 in NHL playoff action Sunday.

Lehner turned aside 26 shots as the Golden Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Reilly Smith, Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, and Max Pacioretty did the scoring, chasing Vancouver starter Jacob Markstrom from the net.

Trending Stories

Markstrom, making his 11th consecutive playoff start, stopped 29-of-34 shots and was pulled midway through the third period for Thatcher Demko after allowing the fifth goal.

The Canucks had just a tiny handful of dangerous scoring chances.

It’s the first time they have been shut out since losing 3-0 to the Minnesota Wild in the first game of their qualifying series.

Story continues below advertisement

Game 2 goes Tuesday at Rogers Place.

– The Canadian Press

