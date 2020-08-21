Belleville police officer charged with neglect of duty under Police Services Act

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville police officer is facing a charge under the Police Services Act.

According to a media release, Sgt. Brad Lentini has been charged with one count of neglect of duty.

Police did not give any details about why Lentini was charged.

An independent adjudicator has been assigned to the investigation, and Lentini’s first appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Staff Sgt. Rene Aubertin refused to give any other details about the investigation, but said Lentini is currently on active duty.

“The matter is one of internal discipline, therefore no further information will be made public at this time to protect the integrity and fairness of the legal proceeding,” a media release said.

