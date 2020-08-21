Menu

Crime

Belleville police officer charged with neglect of duty under Police Services Act

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 2:46 pm
A Belleville police officer has been charged with neglect of duty in relation to an undisclosed incident. Global Kingston

A Belleville police officer is facing a charge under the Police Services Act.

According to a media release, Sgt. Brad Lentini has been charged with one count of neglect of duty.

Police did not give any details about why Lentini was charged.

Read more: Belleville, Ont., police officer under fire for wearing Confederate flag shirt and comments

An independent adjudicator has been assigned to the investigation, and Lentini’s first appearance is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Staff Sgt. Rene Aubertin refused to give any other details about the investigation, but said Lentini is currently on active duty.

“The matter is one of internal discipline, therefore no further information will be made public at this time to protect the integrity and fairness of the legal proceeding,” a media release said.

