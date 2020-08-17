Amber Alert launched in P.E.I. after possible abduction of 12-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

An Amber Alert has been issued following the possible abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Prince Edward Island.

Summerside Police Services said Monday that just before noon a witness reported seeing a young girl yelling out the window of a car that she had been kidnapped.

A province-wide emergency alert was sent to residents’ phone sharing details on the incident.

The black sports car with silver trim and a spoiler on the back was seen travelling east on Walker Avenue toward MacEwan Road in Summerside, about 60 kilometres west of Charlottetown.

The girl is described as approximately 12 years old with dark skin and dark hair.

The driver is described as a balding adult male with tanned or dark skin, wearing sunglasses and a beige shirt.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere said the girl’s identity was still unknown to police as of Monday afternoon, with the few details about her coming from the witness who saw her yelling for help.

“It’s vague information right now, it’s all we have to go on, but until we know otherwise we proceed as if it’s a legitimate abduction,” Blacquiere said in a phone interview.

Staff at points of entry and exit from the province were aware of the ongoing incident, Blacquiere said.

The police force’s general patrol section and major crime unit were working the case on Monday, Blacquiere said.

Other policing agencies on the Island were aware and taking calls from the public related to the incident, including many sightings of cars matching the description.

“It’s kind of a province-wide effort at this point,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported Aug. 17, 2020.