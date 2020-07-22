Ontario government provides $835K for arts, tourism in Northumberland-Peterborough South

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing more than $835,000 for the tourism and arts sector in the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, made the announcement Wednesday in Port Hope alongside riding MPP David Piccini.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes focusing on recovery of tourism sector

“Our sectors were hit first, the hardest and will take the longest to recover,” said MacLeod.

“As our government moves forward with reopening the province, we are proud to support numerous organizations that build up our unique communities and put our tourism industry on a path to recovery.”

An incredible hyper local tourism and culture experience today with MPP ⁦@DavidPiccini⁩ in Northumberland County today as we announced $900K to support his community. Baby Goats for the win BTW! pic.twitter.com/SgPZxk4qAl — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) July 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The funding — distributed through the Celebrate Ontario program, Ontario Trillium Foundation, and Ontario Arts Council — has provided $485,000 to the following:

$309,600 to the Rebound Child and Youth Services to support the positive social development of children and youth in rural Northumberland.

$74,900 to Critical Mass: A Centre for Contemporary Art to design an app highlighting Port Hope’s cultural and heritage space.

$18,900 to Capitol Theatre Heritage Foundation to engage youth with theatre professionals in a creative learning environment.

$31,100 to the Cobourg Dragon Boat and Canoe Club to engage youth, families and adults in year-round fitness program involving canoe racing and cross-training activities.

$53,448 to Westben Arts Festival Theatre to support community activities, including choral and educational programs.

The local Regional Tourism Organization has also received $350,000 to deliver a much-needed boost to businesses, said Piccini. The funding was made possible through a partnership between Destination Ontario and Destination Canada designed to “incentivize Ontarians to explore their local communities.”

“Ontario’s tourism industry will play a crucial role in the province’s economic recovery,” said Piccini. “Our community boasts remarkable attractions, talent and must visit restaurants, and the social and economic impact of our region is immense.

“That’s why our government continues to provide the industry with support through programs like Celebrate Ontario, the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Ontario Arts Council and Ontario Creates.

Story continues below advertisement

“This funding is critical for our tourism sector and I am pleased to celebrate these investments with recipients in Northumberland-Peterborough South,” he added.

2:22 Town of Cobourg extends fenced-off area of town beach Town of Cobourg extends fenced-off area of town beach