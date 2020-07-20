Menu

Crime

Mississaugua man caught with contraband on Collins Bay Insitution grounds: Kingston police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 8:52 am
Kingston police say a Mississaugua man was caught trying to drop contraband over the walls of Collins Bay Institution.
Kingston police say a Mississaugua man was caught trying to drop contraband over the walls of Collins Bay Institution. Kingston police

A Mississaugua man is facing charges after police say was trying to get contraband into a Kingston prison.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police say correctional officers at Collins Bay Institution noticed a man on the grounds who had breached the southern border of the property.

Read more: Toronto man facing charges following failed package drop at Collins Bay Penitentiary

Police say the man tried to flee from correctional officers through a marshy area, but he was quickly detained.

During the pursuit, police say he threw a black bag, which the officers were able to recover

The bag allegedly contained several cell phones and related equipment, marijuana, tobacco, rolling papers and lighters.

A 22-year-old Mississauga man was charged with attempting to deliver contraband to a federally incarcerated inmate, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, trespassing on federal penitentiary property and breach probation.

