Winnipeg seeking public engagement as city set to break 1 million people in 20 years

The City of Winnipeg is planning ahead to a projected 160,000 new residents in the next 20 years — bringing the total population to more than one million — and is reaching out to the public for feedback on the direction city planning should take between now and then.

A series of virtual public engagement meetings will be held in late July to discuss how land will be developed as the city grows — specifically when it comes to achieving sustainable development goals.

Winnipeggers can register to participate in Zoom meetings and make their opinions known about the city’s plans for the next two decades via two major development projects — OurWinnipeg, the city’s 25-year master plan, which guides development through policy; and the Complete Communities Direction Strategy, which determines how land will be developed as Winnipeg grows.

The 90-minute Zoom sessions will be held Wednesday, July 22 (OurWinnipeg) and Wednesday, July 29 (Complete Communities). Winnipeggers can register to participate at least one day before the event by emailing city-engage@winnipeg.ca.

