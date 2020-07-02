Winnipeg police looking for missing woman last seen in Southdale

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Noy Bounvongxay, 36, was last seen in the Southdale area in the early morning hours of July 2.

Bounvongxay is 5’4″ with a slim build and long brown hair with bangs.

Police say they’re worried about Bounvongxay’s wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-986-6250.

