City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with drug-impaired driving

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces drug-impaired driving charges following a call from the public on Thursday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a call from a witness who reported a suspected impaired driver in the village of Omemee.
Officers located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on King Street. Officers determined the driver was impaired by a drug.
Joseph Cain, 61, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 13.
