Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with drug-impaired driving

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 10:51 am
A City of Kawartha Lakes man is charged with drug-impaired driving.
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces drug-impaired driving charges following a call from the public on Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a call from a witness who reported a suspected impaired driver in the village of Omemee.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in a parking lot on King Street. Officers determined the driver was impaired by a drug.

Joseph Cain, 61, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 13.

A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
