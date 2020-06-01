Manitoba commits $3.5M to Bruce Oake Recovery Centre in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

The Province of Manitoba has announced $3.5 million in funding for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

Manitoba’s Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen announced the provincial funding for the yet-to-be-built Winnipeg addictions treatment centre Monday.

“Bruce’s legacy, and his family’s legacy, is to make sure that people who find themselves facing this struggle, can find help, and hope, from addiction,” Friesen said at a press conference.

READ MORE: Bruce Oake Recovery Centre breaks ground

Ground was broken on the project, to be built at the old Vimy Arena site, last August.

Story continues below advertisement

Bruce Oake is the son of Scott and Anne Oake who died from a drug overdose in 2011.

The family decided to make an effort to help others struggling with addiction and approached the city last year about purchasing the old arena for $1 to build an addictions treatment centre.

1:13 Bruce Oake Recovery Centre passes final roadblock Bruce Oake Recovery Centre passes final roadblock

The centre will become a long-term, residential treatment facility with the capacity to help 50 clients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, the family has previously said.

Friesen said the provincial money will be used to support capital construction costs for the centre.

He said the centre will operate on a pay-as-you-can basis.

“No one is unable to receive care because of a financial obstacle that could be in their way,” Friesen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“That is a game changer and it will create access to treatment that in some cases has been inaccessible.”

READ MORE: Bruce Oake Recovery Centre one step closer after marathon public rezoning hearing at city hall

There has been both opposition and support for the project among local residents, and the city went through several consultations with the public during the approval process.

The sale of the land was approved in 2018, and in early 2019, city council shot down an appeal on the decision.

The treatment centre is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.

1:00 ‘A Winnipegger is a Winnipegger, is a Winnipegger’: Rollins speaks in favour of recovery centre ‘A Winnipegger is a Winnipegger, is a Winnipegger’: Rollins speaks in favour of recovery centre