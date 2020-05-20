Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Halifax councilors vote to reconsider $5.5M budget cut to police

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 3:24 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 3:25 pm
Halifax Regional Police will be getting a budget cut to accommodate the city's COVID-19 response fund.
Halifax Regional Police will be getting a budget cut to accommodate the city's COVID-19 response fund. Global News

Wednesday’s council meeting decided community safety may be at risk if city makes a significant cut to police budget.

On May 11, Halifax Regional Police chief Dan Kinsella presented a plan to cut the service’s 2020/21 budget by $5.5 million in an effort to accommodate the city’s need to have a COVID-19 response funding.

Over $4 million of the police budget cut would be compensation savings that goes to the city.

Kinsella said this would mean not filling 18 currently vacant positions, and 10 upcoming retirements.

Also, overtime and court duties would be slashed by 25 per cent.

Halifax police to cut budget by $5.5 million
Halifax police to cut budget by $5.5 million

At the time, council chose to defer their decision and give Kinsella a chance to consult with the police association and union before the board of commissioners makes its final recommendation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, on Wednesday, Kinsella said emergency situations will still be prioritized and there will be no impact on the police’s ability to respond to emergency calls. But, there will be an impact on the overall police operations. “There’s no doubt,” he said.

READ MORE: Cuts to Halifax police budget won’t jeopardize public safety: Chief Kinsella

Coun. Tony Mancini raised concerns about other essential police services taking a hit, such as community response, the traffic division and school safety officers.

“I’ve never, in my short time at council, received the volume of traffic concerns.”

He fears the current budget cut will mean less police response to non-emergency issues.

Kinsella said HRP manages vacancies all the time, but there will be work not done.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police Association (HRPA) also raised their concerns with the previously proposed $5.5 million cut.

“These vacancies will result in the reduction of School Resource Officers and Community Response Officers to name a few, a real step back to the Community Based Policing provided by virtually all modern police services,” the HRPA said a press release.

READ MORE: Union raising concerns about cuts to Halifax police budget

Mancini proposed Wednesday that chief Kinsella looks into the impacts of a $4.5 million and a $3.5 million cut on the city before moving to the board’s recommendation.

Story continues below advertisement

While any cut will have an impact, Kinsella said: “with a lesser reduction, I can certainly bring in a lesser impact.”

Mancini’s motion to add the two police budget options passed unanimously.

Coun. Richard Zurawski said he doesn’t want cuts to police and fire services decided in the same way as other departments.

The supplemental report is expected to be back in council by May 26.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Halifax Regional PoliceHalifax City CouncilTony ManciniHalifax Budget Committeehalifax board of commissioners policehalifax police budget cut
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.