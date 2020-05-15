Menu

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 889: Ian Thornley, in his own words, part 2

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 15, 2020 9:00 am
The problem I have with so many interviews is that they’re conducted like interrogations. It’s as if the person conducting the interview has a list of question that he/she must get through or else.Depending on the circumstances, that’s sometimes the route you must take. But there’s nothing more human than just sitting down for a simple chat. If you can get some people in a room and just get them talking, then everyone forgets they’re being interviewed.They get into a groove and start remembering things and riffing on subjects that aren’t included in any official bios or Wikipedia entries.This is the whole purpose behind what I call “In Their Own Word” episodes. Not only do we learn about the artist from a different perspective, but we get to see them as actual human beings. We get to know them in ways we otherwise may not.That’s exactly what happened when I had a talk with Ian Thornley. This is “In His Own Words,” part two.Songs heard on this show:
  • Big Wreck, Ladylike
  • Thornley, Come Again
  • Velvet Revolver, Slither
  • Thornley, Make Believe
  • Big Wreck, Albatross
  • Big Wreck, Wolves
  • Big Wreck, One Good Piece of Me
Here’s Eric Wilhite’s playlist. The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
© 2020 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan CrossBig WreckIan ThornleyOngoing History of New Music
