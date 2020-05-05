Softball players lose court battle to save popular field in Jeanne-Mance Park

Send this page to someone via email

A group seeking to reverse the City of Montreal’s decision to dismantle the softball field in Jeanne-Mance Park two years ago has lost its case in Quebec Superior Court.

The North Field, as it was known by the softball community, was demolished by the city when the adjacent tennis courts were renovated in May 2018.

At the time, the city cited safety concerns for the field’s permanent closure.

The plaintiffs in the case argued the city failed to acquire the proper permit from the Quebec Ministry of Culture as required by the Cultural Heritage Act, for the alteration of provincial heritage sites such as Mont-Royal, which includes Jeanne-Mance Park.

The group also says the city was required to seek a written opinion from the Conseil du patrimoine de Montréal regarding the project and failed to do either before removing the North Field.

The judge in the case, however, sided with the City of Montreal explaining, according to the plaintiffs, that permission to renovate the tennis courts, also implied permission to transform the site.

Members of the softball community expressed their disappointment with the decision.

“We’ve lost this judicial review, but the real losers in this case are Montrealers,” said plaintiff David Homel in a news release.

“This was a public space of incredible value to the community; the city was really tone-deaf when they decided to remove it.” Tweet This

Amid the disappointment was a glimmer of hope for a future North field in the park.

“The judge accepted the City’s argument that a final decision hasn’t yet been taken with regards to the North Field, and that it may yet be restored in the context of the upcoming Plan directeur for the park,” said Marie-Claude Lacerte, a spokesperson for the group.

Lacerte added in the meantime, they will be keeping a close eye on the city’s planning process for Jeanne-Mance Park.