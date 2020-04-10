Menu

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 884: Big picture stuff, part 1

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted April 10, 2020 9:32 am
.
When it comes to music, it’s so easy to get lost in the weeds, to become distracted by all the minutiae and trivia. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course–hell, that’s how I make my living–but there is a can’t-see-the-forest-for-the-tress aspect to all this.Sometimes we need to stand back, waaaaaaay back, before some vital things start to come into focus. I don’t just mean seeing the forest, but the whole of the countryside.No, wait. We need to do more than that. We need altitude, beyond even 35,000 feet all the way into geosynchronous orbit in order to assess everything about a certain subject.Okay, this metaphor is out of control. What I’m trying to say is that if we step back far enough, we can learn some really interesting things about why music is the way it is.This program might change the way you think about the entire history of music. Let’s dig in.Songs heard on this show:
  • Subhumans, The Big Picture
  • Green Day, Brain Stew
  • Oyen, The Prime Numbers Have a Hidden Pattern
  • Megamath, Pythagoras
  • Jack White, Lazaretto
  • Tegan and Sara, Closer
  • Luscious Jackson, Daughters of the Revolution
  • Oasis, Rock’n’Roll Star
  • Scott Joplin, Maple Leaf Rag
  • Outkast, Hey Ya
  • Pearl Jam, Let the Records Play
Here’s a nice playlist from Eric Wilhite to go along with everything. The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
