Civilian member of Edmonton Police Service charged with child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old civilian employee of the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with making, distributing and possessing child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation unit began its investigation in March, after receiving a tip from the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The tip suggested that an unknown suspect, who possibly worked in law enforcement, was involved in online child sexual exploitation, ALERT said in a media release Friday afternoon.

The investigation led to the arrest of Richard Adamsky on April 1. ALERT said Adamsky was arrested from his home in Sherwood Park.

ALERT said computers and electronic devices were seized from the Sherwood Park home, which will now go through a “complete forensic analysis” by ICE.

Adamsky is charged with making, distributing and possessing child pornography. He was released on bail and has to abide by a number of court-imposed conditions, including not to possess any electronic devices and not to seek or obtain employment or any volunteer position that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards children.

Story continues below advertisement

Adamsky worked as an emergency communications officer with the EPS, according to ALERT who said he also volunteered with Scouts Canada as a leader in Sherwood Park.

“Sadly, these types of offenders can be found in all types of professions,” Staff Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk said. Tweet This

“A number of EPS members work in the ICE unit and I can tell you it is very upsetting to have to investigate and arrest someone from your own organization. However, there is a great sense of relief that the suspect was caught.”

ICE said it has no information to suggest Adamsky offended on any children but investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact police or file a report online.

“Many of our investigations are worldwide, so this isn’t unique to us to have the Department of Homeland Security reach out to us to ask us to deal with an investigation that falls into our boundaries of northern Alberta,” Zaparyniuk said.

“We’ve done a number of investigations with the U.S. as well as other ICE units around the world and throughout Canada.”

Adamsky is scheduled to make his first court appearance on June 10, 2020.