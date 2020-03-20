City of Kingston waives monthly fees in April for transit, parking, recreational facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The city is waiving monthly payments for transit, parking and recreational facilities in April in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says current Kingston Transit passes and parking permits will be automatically extended through April at no cost, and recreation fitness membership payments will be suspended through April.

Earlier this week, the city asked transit passengers to start boarding buses from the back entrance. While this new protocol is in place, passengers do not have to pay to get on the bus.

But, for people who bought transit passes for March, they will receive another pass free for April.

“Riders who use the employee transpass program should discuss reimbursement directly with their employers.”

The city will also be extending March monthly parking permits through April at no additional cost. Existing permits will be renewed automatically and will be valid through April.

Also earlier this week, the city announced all hourly parking fees would be waived, and any hourly time limits would be suspended.

Current parking permit holders will receive an email notice with information about the extension. Online and in-person payment processing for renewals have been suspended until further notice.

Finally, monthly payments for city-run fitness memberships are suspended for the month of April, even if recreation facilities re-open during that time.

All city-run recreation facilities have been closed.

Those who have a fit pass, wellness pass, gym pass or pool pass membership with the city do not need to contact the municipality – their accounts will be automatically adjusted. For clients who pre-paid for their annual fitness memberships, one month will be automatically added to their accounts.