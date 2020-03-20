Menu

Economy

Hospital president and CEO tops Sunshine List in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 3:47 pm
Dr. Peter McLaughlin, president and CEO of Peterborough Regional Health Centre, was the city's highest-earning public-sector employee in 2019.
Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Four of the top five public-sector employee salaries in 2019 in Peterborough were from the city’s hospital, led by its president and CEO.

The Ontario government released its annual public-sector salary disclosure list. The so-called “Sunshine List” features all public sector employees who earned more than $100,000 in 2019.

READ MORE: Ontario workers won’t lose jobs if forced to stay home due to COVID 19, government says

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, president and CEO of Peterborough Regional Health Centre, was once again the highest-earning public-sector employee in Peterborough. In 2019, he had a salary of $379,999.91 with taxable benefits of $12,000.

He was followed by Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health at Peterborough Public Health. In 2019 she earned $278,890 with $23,217 in taxable benefits.

The City of Peterborough has 675 individuals who are on the Sunshine List.

Other top earners at PRHC included (salary, taxable benefits):

  • Katherine Farnell, vice-president and chief financial officer: $244,735.60 ($2,597.85)
  • Nancy Martin-Ronson, vice-president and chief information officer and chief nursing officer: $230,000.18 ($2,597.85)
  • Brenda Weir, vice-president: $230,000.18 ($2,597.85)
  • Matthew Snyder, vice-president: $220,480.98 ($2,488.13)

Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert was the highest paid municipal employee, earning $222,430.02 in 2019 ($16,177.80 taxable benefits). He was followed by the city’s chief administrative officer Sandra Clancy who earned  $203,593.88 in 2019 ($15,510.56 in taxable benefits).

Other top City of Peterborough municipal earners with the city included (salary, taxable benefits):

  • Tim Farquharson, Deputy police chief: $194,633.36 ($10,596.08)
  • Jason Morris, police first class constable: $188,111.91 ($588.90)
  • John F. Ogrodnik: Police staff sergeant: $176,670.98 ($764.66)
  • Lynne Buehler: police inspector, support services: $172,001.31 ($934.44)
  • Neil Collins: police inspector, investigative services: $172,001.31 ($934.44)
  • Shaun McClintock: Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief: $171,132.87 ($767.52)
  • Chris Snetsinger: Peterborough Fire Services chief: $152,969.26 ($4,020.58)

At Trent University, president and vice-chancellor Dr. Leo Groarke earned $292.057.18 ($23,767.40 in taxable benefits) while Fleming College  president Maureen Adamson earned $281,538,92 in 2019 ($10,482.96 in taxable benefits).

