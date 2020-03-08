Menu

10-year-old girl seriously injured after car crashes into bus shelter in Mississauga

By Alanna Rizza Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 6:01 pm
A man has been arrested for dangerous driving after a car crashed into a bus shelter, seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl on Sunday.
Peel Regional Police say a 10-year-old girl is seriously injured after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Mississauga on Sunday.

Officers were called to the collision at Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East around 4:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel paramedics said the girl was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police said the male driver of the vehicle was arrested for dangerous driving.

Two other people were passengers in the vehicle, but no other injuries were reported.

