10-year-old girl seriously injured after car crashes into bus shelter in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a 10-year-old girl is seriously injured after a car crashed into a bus shelter in Mississauga on Sunday.

Officers were called to the collision at Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East around 4:30 p.m.

UPDATE:

– Injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening

– Driver is an adult male

– Driver arrested for Dangerous Driving

– Two passengers in vehicle as well

Peel paramedics said the girl was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police said the male driver of the vehicle was arrested for dangerous driving.

Two other people were passengers in the vehicle, but no other injuries were reported.