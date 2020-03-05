Menu

Environment

N.L. government lawyers reviewing Muskrat Falls report before public release

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 2:16 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador Natural Resource Minister Siobhan Coady and Peter Ralph, lawyer for the provincial department of justice and public safety hold a press conference on Thursday, February 5, 2020 at the House of Assembly to announce that although the government have received the final report into the Muskrat Falls Inquiry from Commissioner Richard Leblanc, they will not be releasing the details just yet.
Newfoundland and Labrador Natural Resource Minister Siobhan Coady and Peter Ralph, lawyer for the provincial department of justice and public safety hold a press conference on Thursday, February 5, 2020 at the House of Assembly to announce that although the government have received the final report into the Muskrat Falls Inquiry from Commissioner Richard Leblanc, they will not be releasing the details just yet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Newfoundland and Labrador’s government has received the final report from the commissioner of a sweeping inquiry into the troubled Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

The inquiry led by Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc ran hearings from September 2018 through last summer, looking into cost and schedule overruns of the $12.7-billion dam on the Lower Churchill River.

READ MORE: As megaproject nears completion, methylmercury concerns at Muskrat Falls linger

Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady presented the six-volume report titled “Muskrat Falls: A Misguided Project” at a news conference today.

Coady says a team of lawyers are reviewing the report for legal sensitivities before it is released to the public in the next few days.

The minister says she does not anticipate any of LeBlanc’s findings and recommendations will be redacted.

The hydro megaproject is years behind schedule and accounts for a third of the province’s debt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorInquiryMuskrat FallsHydroelectricMuskrat Falls inquiryRichard LeblancLower Churchill Rivergovernment reviewMuskrat Falls: A Misguided ProjectSiobhan Coady
