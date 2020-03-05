Menu

Sports

Ottawa Gee-Gees hope to take advantage of home court at national basketball championship

By Adam Stanley The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 12:26 pm
Updated March 5, 2020 12:28 pm
uOttawa Gee-Gees head coach James Derouin watches play at the CIS Basketball Final 8 semi-finals between the Gee-Gees and the University of Victoria Vikes in Ottawa on Saturday, March 8, 2014. Even though coach Derouin and the University of Ottawa had a guaranteed spot in the U Sports national basketball championship, he didn't let his team rest on their laurels this season.
Even though the Ottawa Gee-Gees had a guaranteed spot in the national university men’s basketball championship this season, coach James Derouin didn’t change his approach.

For the first time, the men’s and women’s national U Sports championships are being held at the same venue at the same time this week. Ottawa is the men’s Final 8 host while cross-town rival Carleton is hosting the women.

READ MORE: For 1st time, Canadian university basketball championships occurring in same venue

With that, Ottawa received an automatic entry into the tournament.

“Qualifying for the national final in U Sports basketball is one of the toughest things to do in all of sports,” Derouin said.

“When you have that luxury of that automatic bid, how do you treat things differently? I’ve taken a lot of feedback but the most consistent thing I heard, and that goes for this week too, just treat it like you always would.”

Although TD Place Arena at Lansdowne Park is about halfway between Ottawa and Carleton, Derouin feels like there will be a home-court advantage for his team. The seventh-seeded Gee-Gees face the No. 2 Dalhousie Tigers in one of four quarterfinals Thursday.

“Playing in this gym already, there’s a familiarity,” Derouin said of TD Place, which was used for the Capital Hoops Classic last month. Ottawa beat Carleton 68-67 in that game — Carleton’s only loss of the season.

“We had a successful season and we’re excited for the tournament this weekend and showing the country that not only did we get the bid automatically, but we deserve to be here.”

Saskatchewan Huskies seniors look back ahead of U Sports women’s basketball championship
Saskatchewan Huskies seniors look back ahead of U Sports women’s basketball championship

Derouin says top-ranked Carleton (21-1) is the tourney favourite, but Dalhousie is “1A.”

The Ravens have been a dominant force for years, winning 14 national titles between 2003 and 2019. Carleton comes in as the defending champion after knocking off the Calgary Dinos 84-49 in the final last year.

“When a program in any sport has had a dominant run like Carleton’s had, and obviously being a cross-town rival on top of that, any win is huge. It’s 10 times a regular win for our school specifically,” Derouin said of the Capital Hoops win.

“To carry that win into the tournament certainly does give us a level of confidence.

“I can walk into the locker-room at any time and say, ‘we’ve had some tough losses but at our best, we’ve beaten No. 1’ and they should remember that.”

READ MORE: Mustangs men’s basketball team ready for national stage

The Tigers feature the Atlantic conference MVP in guard Keevan Veinot, the defensive player of the year in Xavier Ochu, and the U Sports coach of the year in Rick Plato.

“You’ve got two really good teams playing Friday. A lot of people look at it as a tough draw, for both teams, and no one wants to lose in the first round but someone is going to have to,” said Derouin.

“We’re fully aware Dal has had an awesome season and has an awesome team.”

The last time Ottawa made it to the gold-medal game was 2015 when it got thumped 93-46 by Carleton in Toronto. Derouin says that game was “a disaster” (he got ejected after receiving two technical fouls) but says he learned a lot from the experience.

READ MORE: A look at the teams in the U Sports women’s basketball tournament

With no member of that team still playing for Ottawa, he says his players have a fresh perspective on what it means to play for a national title.

“There’s a lot of grit to this team. It’s a lot of fun to coach them,” he said.

“We have our hands full in the first-round game, but we’ll be prepared and maybe give the fans another Capital Hoops-type performance.”

The other quarterfinal games include the No. 4 Alberta Golden Bears against the No. 5 Western Mustangs, the No. 1 Ravens against No. 8 Calgary in a championship rematch, and the No. 3 UBC Thunderbirds versus the No. 6 Bishop’s Gaiters.

The semifinals are Saturday, with the final Sunday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ottawa newsOttawa sportsU SportsCarleton RavensTD PlaceOttawa Gee GeesTD Place StadiumU Sports basketballCanadian university basketball championshipsOttawa basketballDalhousie TigersJames Derouinmen's university basketball championshipsnational university basketball championshipsTD Place Arenawomen's university basketball championships
