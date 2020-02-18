More than 100 witnesses, dozens of victims come forward in Nygard class action lawsuit, lawyers say

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 people, including dozens of victims, have come forward with information since a class action suit alleging rape, sexual assault and human trafficking against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was filed last week according to lawyers representing alleged victims.

“Since filing a rape and sex trafficking class action lawsuit last week … we have received information from over 100 witnesses, including dozens of victims, who have come forward with additional evidence relating to alleged rape and sexual abuse,” said lawyers Greg Gutzler and Lisa Haba Tuesday, who are representing the alleged victims in the suit.

On Thursday, Gutzler and Haba’s firms filed a civil class action lawsuit in a New York court alleging Nygard used his international connections and “recruited, lured and enticed young, impressionable and often impoverished children and women, with cash payments and false promises of lucrative modelling opportunities to assault, rape and sodomize them.”

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit named Nygard himself, who is the founder and chair of Nygard International Partnership and Nygard Holding Ltd. All three are named in the lawsuit as defendants, with the suit stating his companies were knowing participants in Nygard’s “decades-long sex trafficking scheme.”

None of the 10 women accusing Nygard in the filing have been named in the nearly 100-page suit. None of the allegations against Nygard have been proven in court.

Nygard’s Winnipeg lawyer Jay Prober was not immediately available for comment Tuesday, but told 680 CJOB Friday that while the lawsuit was expected, the viciousness of it was stunning.

View link » “[The allegations] are completely false. I’ve seen a lot of false allegations … but I’ve never seen such false allegations that are so nasty,” he said, adding he believed the lawsuit would be proven to be a conspiracy by Nygard’s enemies.

“We will be defending that class action vigorously … and I expect it to be dismissed.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Haba and Gutzler disagreed.

“The allegations in the Complaint are accurate, verified and corroborated, following years of independent investigation,” they said Tuesday.

Most of the victims in the lawsuit were from the Bahamas, but women and minors from Canada and the US were also lured to the island, said Haba.

Nygard Cay. PeterNygardGlobal.blogspot.com

“You come down to Nygard Cay, you have a fun time, I’ll fly you there on a private jet, and our complaint lays out the allegations that these ladies were lured there with promises of a modeling career, the promises of money being given to them, the promises of having a great time.”

Instead, sometimes passports would be confiscated, and the price of leaving was sex with Nygard, Haba alleged.

Story continues below advertisement

Now that the lawsuit has been filed, Haba said the two law firms are focusing on gathering witness testimony and more victims may be added to the suit.

“Sadly, we understand from our exhaustive investigation that there may be hundreds of additional Nygard victims yet to come forward,” said the joint statement.

The law firms have set up a website for those who wish to contact them.

Read the statement from the Plaintiffs’ lawyers: