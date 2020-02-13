Menu

Sports

Figure skating champion Nam Nguyen named to Canada’s 2020 world championship team

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 4:11 pm
Nam Nguyen performs during the Men's Short program at the 2020 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships in Mississauga, Ont., on Jan. 17, 2020. Nguyen, a two-time Canadian champion, was among the athletes named to Canada's world championship figure skating team on Thursday.
Nam Nguyen performs during the Men's Short program at the 2020 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships in Mississauga, Ont., on Jan. 17, 2020. Nguyen, a two-time Canadian champion, was among the athletes named to Canada's world championship figure skating team on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Two-time Canadian champion Nam Nguyen was among the athletes named to Canada’s world championship figure skating team on Thursday.

Nguyen, from Ottawa, will be Canada’s sole representative in the men’s competition at the 2020 world championships next month in Montreal.

After a disastrous free stake, Nguyen finished second at last month’s Canadian figure skating championships behind Roman Sadovsky of Toronto.

While Skate Canada filled some of the spots on the world championship team after the national championships, it decided to hold off on filling other spots, including its entry into the men’s competition.

Nguyen earned the nomination to the world championship team after finishing as top Canadian in sixth spot at last week’s Four Continents event in Seoul, South Korea. Nguyen finished ahead of Sadovsky and Edmonton’s Keegan Messing.

READ MORE: How fitness training, edge work helps skaters generate power on ice

Alicia Pineault of Varennes, Que., (women’s singles), Evelyn Walsh of London, Ont., and Trennt Michaud of Trenton, Ont., (pairs) and Montreal’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen (ice dance) have also been added to the world championship team.

Canadian ice dance champions Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Toronto, ice dances Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of Greenfield Park, Que., and pairs skaters Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Sarnia, Ont., were named to the Canadian team after the national championships.

The world championships take place March 16-22.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ottawa newsOttawa sportsCanadian sportscanadian figure skatersNam NguyenOttawa figure skating2020 world figure skating championshipsCanada's world championship figure skating teamCanadian world championship figure skating teamfigure skaters from OttawaOttawa figure skatersOttawa skating
