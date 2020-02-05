Kingston police investigating 2 opioid deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police announced late Tuesday night that the force’s major crimes unit is investigating two opioid deaths in the city.

Police say investigators from the major crimes and emergency response units executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home on MacDonnell Street.

The search warrant was in relation to two opioid deaths that occurred on the same day in mid-January, according to a news release from Kingston police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to release any more details about the investigation.

