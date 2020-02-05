Menu

Crime

Kingston police investigating 2 opioid deaths

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 5, 2020 10:03 am
Kingston police are investigating two opioid deaths in the city.
Kingston police are investigating two opioid deaths in the city. Global News File

Kingston police announced late Tuesday night that the force’s major crimes unit is investigating two opioid deaths in the city.

Police say investigators from the major crimes and emergency response units executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home on MacDonnell Street.

READ MORE: Opioids killed nearly 14,000 Canadians in 4 years, new study shows

The search warrant was in relation to two opioid deaths that occurred on the same day in mid-January, according to a news release from Kingston police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to release any more details about the investigation.

