Norovirus outbreak lifted at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

A norovirus outbreak at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg was lifted on Tuesday, according to hospital officials.

The outbreak on the Cobourg hospital’s 2A medical/surgical unit was identified on Jan. 20 with a “cluster” of cases of the virus among patients and staff, according to the hospital.

Visitor restrictions were implemented, and then on Jan. 23, additional restrictions were added to the adjacent maternal/child unit as a precaution, the hospital stated.

The lifting of the outbreak came under advisement from the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

“With no new cases reported over the required period, NHH’s infection prevention and control practitioners have confirmed with representatives from the (health unit) today that patient-to-patient transmission had been successfully stopped,” the hospital stated Tuesday.

Admissions to the 2A unit have resumed and surrounding healthcare facilities are in the process of being notified, the hospital said.

Volunteer activity on the second floor of the hospital will resume in the coming days.

The hospital is reminding all visitors about routine infection prevention practices, particularly proper hand hygiene.

PREVIOUS STORY:

