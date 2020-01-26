Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw lifter needs votes to be crowned ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted January 26, 2020 6:32 pm
Updated January 26, 2020 6:34 pm
Moose Jaw lifter needs votes to be crowned ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’
WATCH: An elite Moose Jaw power lifter is in the running to capture a prestigious world title. The winner will be crowned later this week, but she'll need a bit of public support to come out on top.

Bench pressing 105 kilograms is no easy feat.

Especially when the person under the bar wasn’t even planning on training her bench press that day.

Nevertheless, Rhaea Stinn barely breaks a sweat as she lifts and lowers the weighted bar with ease at the end of her Friday evening workout. In fact, the weight load is nearly 100 kilograms less than what she lifted when she was crowned the 72 kg Open Bench World Champion last year.

View this post on Instagram

2006 Sub Junior World Champion 2011 Junior World Champion 2019 Open World Champion 🥇🥇🥇 The Open Gold has been a goal for a long time. In 2008, I placed 2nd at Open Worlds which perhaps naively made me think gold was possible. Since then I knew I wanted to win Worlds in all age categories. It took me until my last year as a junior to do it there, and took me longer to get the Open one but it’s pretty amazing to have been able to cross this goal off the list. . . . #tbt #goals #achieved #worldchampion #gold #subjunior #junior #open #equippedpowerlifting #ipfpowerlifting #canadapowerlifting #gorillasquad #fiercelyfuelednutrition #innerstrengthproducts #sbdapparel #strength #longevity #persistence #dedication #obsession #passion #love

A post shared by Rhaea Stinn (@rhaeastinn) on

That victory is just one of the reasons she’s been nominated for the 2019 ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’. In the final stage of the competition, in which a winner will be determined by public voting, Stinn currently sits in third place with over 45,000 votes.

READ MORE: Your pelvic floor has many functions. Here’s how to strengthen it

“Being nominated for the Athlete of the Year has been a really cool experience. I’ve gotten tons of support from people all over the world, supporting powerlifting and supporting me,” Stinn said.

Stinn first started weightlifting 17 years ago. She says she’s seen competitive success ever since, but that her career has been kicked into overdrive over the past two years. In 2019, she captured two world powerlifting titles.

READ MORE: 8 reasons why weight training is incredible for your health

“She works harder than anyone else I know, she’s basically in the gym five days a week, usually for two to three hours at a time,” said Stinn’s husband and fellow powerlifter Ryan. “That’s inside the gym and out with proper eating and sleeping habits.”

Stinn is in the process of training for the next World Games in 2021. She’ll have the chance to qualify for the event, which like the Olympics happens every four years, later in 2020. Until then, and beyond, she says she’s focused on pushing her own boundaries and those of her sport.

“There’s always more weight to put on the bar, you can always put more weight on. Regardless of whether you’re a new lifter or have been doing it for 17 years, you can always get a little bit stronger.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HealthFitnessMoose JawWeightliftingSquatbench pressWorld Gamesdeadliftpower lifting
