Entertainment

Lindsey Vonn bucks tradition and proposes to hockey star P.K. Subban

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 26, 2019 2:33 pm
In this July 10, 2019 file photo, P.K. Subban, left, of the New Jersey Devils, and Lindsey Vonn arrive at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. .
Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,” Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. “Yes (bashfulemoji) ! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!”

Story continues below advertisement

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags “MerryChristmas” and “equality.”

Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground.

READ MORE: Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban engaged

She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words “Drip drip”and a blue teardrop.

Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.

The P.K. Subban foundation has raised 4 million of its 10 million goal
The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

The 30-year-old Subban won the 2013 Norris Trophy with the Montreal Canadiens as the NHL’s top defenceman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn, and kept his last name after they separated.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
