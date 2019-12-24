Menu

Okanagan

RCMP officers rescue dog from ledge in park near Peachland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 5:56 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 5:57 pm

West Kelowna RCMP say a woman was walking her dog through a provincial park, when the dog ran over an embankment and got stuck on the ledge. File / Global News

Police in the Okanagan say they rescued a dog on Monday afternoon.

West Kelowna RCMP say officers retrieved the pooch from a ledge after it ran down an embankment in the Peachland, B.C., area.

According to police, a woman was walking her dog through a local provincial park, when the dog ran over an embankment and got stuck on the ledge at around 2 p.m.

RCMP say despite repeated attempts to retrieve the dog and calls to other local resources, she called the police for help.

“West Kelowna frontline officers attended and safely extracted the dog from the mountainside ledge,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited with the assistance of the responding officers.”

