Economy

London-St. Thomas jobless rate falls to 5.8% in November, 5,500 jobs added

By Devon Peacock 980 CFPL
Posted December 6, 2019 9:22 am
Canada lost 24,200 jobs last month and its unemployment rate moved up to 5.7 per cent to give the economy its weakest three-month stretch of job creation since early 2018. A steel worker builds a structure in Ottawa on Monday, March 5, 2018. Even with the July decline, compared to a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added a healthy dose of 353,000 new positions almost all of which were full time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
For the second month in a row, the London-St. Thomas jobless rate has fallen.

According to Statistics Canada, the local unemployment rate fell to 5.8 per cent in November as the region added 5,500 jobs. It’s the second straight month of large job increases after 4,600 jobs were added in October.

The increase in the number of jobs coincided with a rise in the overall labour force and a decline in the number of people claiming unemployment. London’s participation rate, which has long been one of the worst in the country, now stands at 60.8 per cent. It’s the first time it has risen above 60 per cent since February.

While London’s participation rate rose, it is still far behind the provincial and national averages.

The large increase in jobs comes months after Mayor Ed Holder said the city was in the midst of a jobs crisis. London has added 5,700 jobs since city council took over last December. 11,400 jobs were lost between last December and July when the recent job surge began.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9 per cent as 71,000 jobs were lost, the country’s largest monthly job loss since the financial crisis a decade ago.

Ontario’s jobless rate rose to 5.6, mostly as a result of more people looking for work.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonJobsLondon OntarioStats CanadaLondon regionjob creationMayor Ed Holderjobs crisis
