Leaders of black communities, advocates for health receive Order of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Leaders from several of Nova Scotia’s historic black communities were among those receiving one of the province’s highest honours at an investiture ceremony at the legislature on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Ann Cromwell posthumously received the Order of Nova Scotia for helping create and rebuild the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Birchtown, N.S., which acts as focal point of black loyalist history in the province.

READ MORE: 5 people to receive Order of Nova Scotia in 2019

Cromwell died in October at the age of 75, and the award was received by her daughter Mary Cromwell.

Francis Dorrington, 88, also received the order for his public service career, and as a trailblazer as the first black man elected to public office in New Glasgow.

The order was also presented to citizens whose careers assisted the health of others, including vulnerable populations in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Olympic gymnast Ellie Black honoured with Order of Nova Scotia at just 23

Dr. Noni MacDonald, a pediatrician, was recognized for pushing to extend immunization around the world, while Ann MacLean, a mental health therapist and former municipal politician, was honoured for her efforts to improve residential housing and community supports for people living with addictions and mental illness.

In addition, the late David McKeage, who helped establish Brigadoon Village – a medical recreation facility for children with chronic health conditions – received his award posthumously, with his widow Krista attending the ceremony.