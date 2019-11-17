9-year-old lone survivor of San Diego murder-suicide on life support: family

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Family members say a 9-year-old San Diego boy who survived an apparent murder-suicide that left his parents and three brothers dead is on life support.

2:25 Boyfriend of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Toronto apartment speaks out Boyfriend of woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Toronto apartment speaks out

Police say the child’s father is suspected of shooting his sons and their mother before turning the gun on himself Saturday.

Investigators say the parents were estranged and the mother had obtained a restraining order against the father.

READ MORE: Inquiry begins Monday into deaths of former soldier Lionel Desmond and his family

1:47 Father and his two children found dead in Montreal’s east end Father and his two children found dead in Montreal’s east end

The Union-Tribune reports Sunday that family members set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical expenses. The posting says the boy remains in intensive care.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman, her 31-year-old husband and their 3-year-old son dead. Two boys, ages 5 and 11, died at hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

The newspaper says police had gone to the house two weeks ago to “keep the peace” when the man came over to retrieve tools.

2:35 Peel police investigating double murder-suicide in Brampton Peel police investigating double murder-suicide in Brampton