Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

‘Fundamentally unfair’: No compensation for family of early voice on RCMP harassment

By Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 10:06 am
Updated November 14, 2019 11:01 am
Family of former RCMP officer turned down for compensation
The family of an RCMP officer who was instrumental in fighting sexual misconduct in the force has been denied compensation from a class-action settlement. Kylie Stanton reports.

The family of one the first women to speak out about sexual harassment and assault in the RCMP won’t see a cent from a $100-million class action settlement.

“My sister was a patriot,” said Kevin Carlé. “This is just fundamentally unfair.”

Former RCMP Constable Krista Carlé served 19 years with the force, where she endured sexual harassment, assault, and bullying from colleagues and superiors.

READ MORE: Second $100M settlement announced in RCMP sexual harassment case

She suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). In July 2018, she took her own life.

Now, her family is being told that because she died before her request for compensation was processed, her file has been closed.

Second settlement announced in sexual harassment suit against RCMP
Second settlement announced in sexual harassment suit against RCMP

In an emailed letter from Michel Bastarache, the Ottawa-based independent assessor administering the settlement claims, it defines primary class members as “all current and former living regular members, civilian members and public service employees who worked within the RCMP at any time during the class period.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carlé’s claim for what’s known as the Merlo Davidson Settlement was received by the organization in early January 2018, along with 3,100 others. Her brother said that left those reviewing them completely swamped.

READ MORE: Ex-Mountie who won first sexual harassment suit against the RCMP says little has changed

“Why should lack of capacity, and capability, and prudent planning on their part translate into a problem for my sister or her estate?” he asked.

Bastarache could not be reached for comment. His office said he is not doing media interviews at this time.

RCMP harassment whistle-blower dies
RCMP harassment whistle-blower dies

The family has appealed to the federal government to make an exception for Carlé’s children, aged 19 and 21, citing the failure of the organization to process the claim in a timely manner. That has since been rejected.

Carlé said that leaves his sister’s legacy hanging in the balance.

“She raised the profile of this particular class action suit, encouraging other victims to come forward. It’s just seems so sad.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPRCMP sexual harassmentRCMP LawsuitRCMP settlementRCMP misconductrcmp harassmen
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.