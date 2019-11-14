‘Fundamentally unfair’: No compensation for family of early voice on RCMP harassment

Send this page to someone via email

The family of one the first women to speak out about sexual harassment and assault in the RCMP won’t see a cent from a $100-million class action settlement.

“My sister was a patriot,” said Kevin Carlé. “This is just fundamentally unfair.”

Former RCMP Constable Krista Carlé served 19 years with the force, where she endured sexual harassment, assault, and bullying from colleagues and superiors.

She suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). In July 2018, she took her own life.

Now, her family is being told that because she died before her request for compensation was processed, her file has been closed.

In an emailed letter from Michel Bastarache, the Ottawa-based independent assessor administering the settlement claims, it defines primary class members as “all current and former living regular members, civilian members and public service employees who worked within the RCMP at any time during the class period.”

Carlé’s claim for what’s known as the Merlo Davidson Settlement was received by the organization in early January 2018, along with 3,100 others. Her brother said that left those reviewing them completely swamped.

“Why should lack of capacity, and capability, and prudent planning on their part translate into a problem for my sister or her estate?” he asked.

Bastarache could not be reached for comment. His office said he is not doing media interviews at this time.

The family has appealed to the federal government to make an exception for Carlé’s children, aged 19 and 21, citing the failure of the organization to process the claim in a timely manner. That has since been rejected.

Carlé said that leaves his sister’s legacy hanging in the balance.

“She raised the profile of this particular class action suit, encouraging other victims to come forward. It’s just seems so sad.”