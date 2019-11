Send this page to someone via email

A foggy start to Tuesday in the Central Okanagan led to several flights being cancelled or delayed at Kelowna International Airport.

The fog has since cleared, but several flights were impacted by the fog.

READ MORE: Shortened Penticton airport runway prompting flight delays and cancellations

On its website, the airport says “YLW is experiencing low visibility due to fog, which is impacting flights at the airport. Please check and monitor your flight status at ylw.kelowna.ca.”

Arrivals at Kelowna International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Kelowna International Airport Departures at Kelowna International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Kelowna International Airport

Story continues below advertisement