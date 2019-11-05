Sale of $1 housing lots spells success for New Brunswick village

Send this page to someone via email

A year after a tiny village in New Brunswick announced it would sell 16 housing lots for one dollar apiece, the mayor says the novel bid to attract newcomers to McAdam has been an unqualified success.

Ken Stannix says that as of this week, 10 of the lots have been sold and the remaining six have deals pending.

With one lot recently cleared for construction, Stannix figures there will be 16 new homes standing on the community’s east side within the next two years.

In all, more than 600 people applied to buy one of the lots after they went on the market in November 2018.

Stannix says the sale attracted an eclectic mix of buyers.

Among those poised to build a new home are young people, families and retirees, with roots in such places as Ontario, Quebec, India and Jamaica.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 5, 2019.