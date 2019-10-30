Let Your Backbone Slide to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

The man known as the Godfather of Canadian hip-hop continues to make his mark on the country’s music scene.

Let Your Backbone Slide by Maestro Fresh Wes was one of six songs announced last week to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

It is also the first rap song to receive this distinction.

The 1989 song, written by Wes, born Wesley Williams in Toronto, was a smash hit in both Canada and the United States.

The song also made an everlasting impact on Canadian radio.

“In 1989, on the Canadian side, the biggest selling Canadian singles were written by Tom Cochrane, Kim Mitchell, Blue Rodeo, Candy, Jeff Healey, Alannah Myles and Luba,” said Freelance Music Expert Eric Alper on the 630 CHED Afternoon News.with J-Lyn Nye.

None of those artists made hip-hop or rap music, which is what made Let Your Backbone Slide so unique and important.

LISTEN BELOW: Sliding into the CSHOF: Maestro Fresh Wes makes history

“This is how good of a song it was. It literally forced radio stations and MUCH Music to play it, despite the fact that they didn’t think playing a Canadian rap song by an artist based in Scarborough would have an impact.”

Among the other songs inducted include the Parachute Club’s 1983 single Rise Up, as well as Make Me Do Anything You Want by A Foot In Coldwater.