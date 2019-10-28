Winnipeg police taking drug crisis to community with public forum Monday

As the city grapples with an ongoing meth crisis, Winnipeg police are hoping to address some of the problems at a community forum Monday night.
The event, beginning at 6 p.m. in the east wing of Kildonan Place, will feature police chief Danny Smyth, a divisional commander, and drug and gang experts.
Representatives from the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, Crime Stoppers, and the Winnipeg Police Board will also be there.
Police said the event is part of their long-term process of fighting crime by collaborating with the community.
Crime in Winnipeg and the effects of a meth crisis
