Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police taking drug crisis to community with public forum Monday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 1:00 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 1:01 pm
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth will be at Monday night's public forum.
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth will be at Monday night's public forum. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

As the city grapples with an ongoing meth crisis, Winnipeg police are hoping to address some of the problems at a community forum Monday night.

The event, beginning at 6 p.m. in the east wing of Kildonan Place, will feature police chief Danny Smyth, a divisional commander, and drug and gang experts.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth

Representatives from the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, Crime Stoppers, and the Winnipeg Police Board will also be there.

Police said the event is part of their long-term process of fighting crime by collaborating with the community.

Story continues below advertisement
Crime in Winnipeg and the effects of a meth crisis
Crime in Winnipeg and the effects of a meth crisis
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeMethGangswinnipeg methDanny SmythKildonan PlaceWinnipeg gangspublic forum
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.