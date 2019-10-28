Winnipeg police taking drug crisis to community with public forum Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

As the city grapples with an ongoing meth crisis, Winnipeg police are hoping to address some of the problems at a community forum Monday night.

The event, beginning at 6 p.m. in the east wing of Kildonan Place, will feature police chief Danny Smyth, a divisional commander, and drug and gang experts.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman urging Manitoba politicians to focus on violent crime and meth

Representatives from the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, Crime Stoppers, and the Winnipeg Police Board will also be there.

Police said the event is part of their long-term process of fighting crime by collaborating with the community.

Happening tonight! We invite residents to join us for a public forum.

Crime Prevention through social development is a long-term, planned process of collaboration between police and the community. pic.twitter.com/XrobvXDD1S — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 28, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

3:59 Crime in Winnipeg and the effects of a meth crisis Crime in Winnipeg and the effects of a meth crisis