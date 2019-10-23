2 Kingston athletes to be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Two prominent Kingston athletes are being inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, the hall of fame announced its class of 2019, which includes Kingston hockey player Jayna Hefford and long-distance swimmer Vicki Keith.

Hefford is one of the most prolific hockey players of all time. She has won four Olympic gold medals and seven world championships and scored more than 400 goals in her illustrious career.

Keith is best remembered for having crossed many of the world’s most challenging bodies of water, including Lake Ontario and the English Channel.

Keith continues to raise funds and awareness for children with physical disabilities and currently coaches the Kingston YMCA Penguins.

2:03 Kingston high school graduates receive bursary awards from the Sports Hall of Fame Kingston high school graduates receive bursary awards from the Sports Hall of Fame

Joining the two Kingstonians at the induction ceremony are Waneek Horn-Miller, a water polo champion; Colette Bourgonje, a paralympic cross-country skier; Doug Mitchell, a CFL football player; Guylaine Bernier, a rower; Alexandre Bilodeau, a freestyle skier; and Martin Brodeur, an NHL player.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Hall of Fame Museum in Calgary on Wednesday night.