Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

2 Kingston athletes to be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 1:37 pm
Canada's Sports Hall of Fame 2019 inductees (left to right) Waneek Horn-Miller, Colette Bourgonje (front), Jayna Hefford, Doug Mitchell, Guylaine Bernier, Vicki Keith, Alexandre Bilodeau and Martin Brodeur pose for a group photo in Toronto on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Canada's Sports Hall of Fame 2019 inductees (left to right) Waneek Horn-Miller, Colette Bourgonje (front), Jayna Hefford, Doug Mitchell, Guylaine Bernier, Vicki Keith, Alexandre Bilodeau and Martin Brodeur pose for a group photo in Toronto on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Two prominent Kingston athletes are being inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, the hall of fame announced its class of 2019, which includes Kingston hockey player Jayna Hefford and long-distance swimmer Vicki Keith.

READ MORE: Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame unveils Terry Fox exhibit in Calgary

Hefford is one of the most prolific hockey players of all time. She has won four Olympic gold medals and seven world championships and scored more than 400 goals in her illustrious career.

Keith is best remembered for having crossed many of the world’s most challenging bodies of water, including Lake Ontario and the English Channel.

Keith continues to raise funds and awareness for children with physical disabilities and currently coaches the Kingston YMCA Penguins.

Kingston high school graduates receive bursary awards from the Sports Hall of Fame
Kingston high school graduates receive bursary awards from the Sports Hall of Fame
Story continues below advertisement

Joining the two Kingstonians at the induction ceremony are Waneek Horn-Miller, a water polo champion; Colette Bourgonje, a paralympic cross-country skier; Doug Mitchell, a CFL football player; Guylaine Bernier, a rower; Alexandre Bilodeau, a freestyle skier; and Martin Brodeur, an NHL player.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Hall of Fame Museum in Calgary on Wednesday night.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
KingstonJayna HeffordVicki KeithCanada Sports Hall Of FameKingston Athletescalgary sports hall of fmeJayna Hefford Kingstonsports hall of fame kingstonVicki Keith Kingston
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.