Winnipeg man who left mother on floor to die has sentence increased by Manitoba Court of Appeal

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man who left his elderly mother to die on the floor will see more jail time after a court ruling Thursday.

Ronald Siwicki’s original 90-day jail sentence has been replaced by a 21-month sentence after the Manitoba Court of Appeal ruled that the first sentence wasn’t proportionate to the gravity of the crime.

Siwicki’s mother, Betty, fell from her bed in November, 2014. Siwicki said he was unable to lift her up, but instead of calling anyone for help, he left her lying beside the bed for weeks until she died.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man who left mom on floor to die sentenced to 3 months in prison

Betty Siwicki died in her home in December of 2014. File / Global News

At his sentencing hearing in June 2018, the Crown pointed to autopsy reports that spoke of bed sores that extended to the 89 year-old’s bones.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the autopsy, she died of complications from advanced bed sores and prolonged immobility from lying on her side.

The Crown described her injuries as ‘akin to euthanizing someone by a baseball bat’.

“His conduct was prolonged over at least 26 days and his mother’s death was directly attributable to his failure to act and easily preventable,” Justice Janice leMaistre wrote in the decision. Tweet This

“In my view, a sentence of two years’ incarceration appropriately addresses all of the circumstances, including the mitigating and aggravating factors; the accused’s sympathetic circumstances; the relevant sentencing objectives and principles; and the sentencing judge’s inclination to show leniency.”

One of the appeal court judges, Michel Monnin, dissented and found that the original sentence was appropriate.

1:14 Winnipeg man pleads guilty to criminal negligence in death of elderly mother Winnipeg man pleads guilty to criminal negligence in death of elderly mother