Prepare to get wet: Many days of rain in the forecast for Metro Vancouver

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted October 14, 2019 10:12 pm
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct 14
The Monday, Oct 14, 2019 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

After a very pleasant Thanksgiving long weekend with a sunny holiday Monday, Metro Vancouver is about to get soaked.

Models suggest the region could get 70 per cent of October’s average rainfall at the Vancouver International Airport in just six days.

Satellite image shows subtropical moisture headed for the BC Coast
Satellite image shows subtropical moisture headed for the BC Coast Global BC

A plume of subtropical moisture is headed our way.

The rain will develop Tuesday afternoon across Metro Vancouver and it will be wet, on and off, all week as a series of systems move onshore.

This is a good time to remind drivers that when you turn your wipers on you should turn your lights on, too.

It can be very tough to see cars in rainy conditions.

Reminder for drivers: Wipers On, Lights On
Reminder for drivers: Wipers On, Lights On Global BC

This stretch of wet weather could bring 85 millimetres of rain to Metro Vancouver by Sunday afternoon and even more to others parts of the South Coast.

Rain forecast for South Coast from Monday, Oct. 14 to Sunday Oct. 20
Rain forecast for South Coast from Monday, Oct. 14 to Sunday Oct. 20 Global BC

At least temperatures will remain near seasonal this week with highs reaching 13 C to 14 C.

Metro Vancouver 5 Day Forecast
Metro Vancouver 5 Day Forecast Global BC

Share your weather photos by emailing us at weatherwindow@globaltv.com or tweeting @KGordonGlobalBC.

