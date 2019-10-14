Prepare to get wet: Many days of rain in the forecast for Metro Vancouver

After a very pleasant Thanksgiving long weekend with a sunny holiday Monday, Metro Vancouver is about to get soaked.
Models suggest the region could get 70 per cent of October’s average rainfall at the Vancouver International Airport in just six days.
A plume of subtropical moisture is headed our way.
The rain will develop Tuesday afternoon across Metro Vancouver and it will be wet, on and off, all week as a series of systems move onshore.
This is a good time to remind drivers that when you turn your wipers on you should turn your lights on, too.
It can be very tough to see cars in rainy conditions.
This stretch of wet weather could bring 85 millimetres of rain to Metro Vancouver by Sunday afternoon and even more to others parts of the South Coast.
At least temperatures will remain near seasonal this week with highs reaching 13 C to 14 C.
Share your weather photos by emailing us at weatherwindow@globaltv.com or tweeting @KGordonGlobalBC.
COMMENTS