Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

St. Thomas police officer sentenced to 30 months for sexual interference in case involving teen girl

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 6:36 pm
St. Thomas courthouse.
St. Thomas courthouse. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Geoff Robins

A former St. Thomas police officer who pleaded guilty to sexual interference has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal custody followed by three years’ probation.

The sentencing happens in the St. Thomas courthouse Friday afternoon.

Former constable Gary Christiansen, 57, pleaded guilty in June in connection to incidents between 2016 and 2017 involving a girl younger than 16.

In a statement, St. Thomas police Chief Chris Herridge said the station’s thoughts have been with the victim and her family throughout the long process.

“This sentence clearly demonstrates that every person, regardless of their position or profession in the community, will be held accountable for criminal actions,” said Herridge.

“We understand the negative perception this incident may have created. It is disheartening for our members and we want to assure the community that this is not a reflection of the men and women of the St. Thomas Police Service who work so hard every day to uphold the law and keep our community safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: St. Thomas police officer pleads guilty to sexual interference in case involving youth

The sexual assault was first investigated in September of 2017 by the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog.

Christiansen, who was a police officer at the time, was placed on suspension during the investigation, where he remained until he resigned from his position on June 10, 2019.

The victim gave a statement in court last month where she described the sexual relationship with the defendant.

The victim said Christiansen coached her about what to say about their relationship if anyone ever asked questions.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Sexual AssaultSt. ThomasSexual InterferencePolice OfficerSt. Thomas PoliceGary Christiansensexual interference teen girl
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.