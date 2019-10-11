St. Thomas police officer sentenced to 30 months for sexual interference in case involving teen girl

Send this page to someone via email

A former St. Thomas police officer who pleaded guilty to sexual interference has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal custody followed by three years’ probation.

The sentencing happens in the St. Thomas courthouse Friday afternoon.

Former constable Gary Christiansen, 57, pleaded guilty in June in connection to incidents between 2016 and 2017 involving a girl younger than 16.

In a statement, St. Thomas police Chief Chris Herridge said the station’s thoughts have been with the victim and her family throughout the long process.

“This sentence clearly demonstrates that every person, regardless of their position or profession in the community, will be held accountable for criminal actions,” said Herridge.

“We understand the negative perception this incident may have created. It is disheartening for our members and we want to assure the community that this is not a reflection of the men and women of the St. Thomas Police Service who work so hard every day to uphold the law and keep our community safe.”

The sexual assault was first investigated in September of 2017 by the Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s police watchdog.

Christiansen, who was a police officer at the time, was placed on suspension during the investigation, where he remained until he resigned from his position on June 10, 2019.

The victim gave a statement in court last month where she described the sexual relationship with the defendant.

The victim said Christiansen coached her about what to say about their relationship if anyone ever asked questions.