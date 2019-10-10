Kelowna to host B.C. Sports Hall of Fame’s annual summit in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Next September, B.C.’s rich history of sports will be celebrated in the Okanagan.

The B.C. Sports Hall of Fame will hold its annual summit in Kelowna, Sept. 17-19, 2020. The summit will be co-hosted by the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, and in conjunction with Curl B.C.’s 125th anniversary.

The goal of the summit is to honour sports throughout B.C., including the Okanagan.

The summit will feature a variety of events, including a luncheon celebrating three of the most important happenings in B.C. sport history.

“With so many members of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame part of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, we’re excited to have the opportunity to co-host the 2020 annual summit next September,” said Pat Kennedy, managing director of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.

“We’re particularly pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the 125th anniversary of curling, given how prominent that sport is in our own region.”

This fall and winter, Curl B.C. is celebrating 125 years of curling.

“The 125th anniversary of curling is certainly a testament to the deep roots that the sport has in B.C. and across Canada,” said Curl B.C. CEO Scott Braley, “and we’re delighted to add the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame annual summit and a special dinner marking this curling milestone to our calendar of events in 2020.”

Last month, the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame held its first summit in New Westminster, partnering with B.C. Lacrosse and the Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame.

Stating they want to honour the past and inspire the future, organizers for next year’s event in Kelowna say they will be inviting local, regional and provincial partners in the months ahead.

“Our annual summit advances the three strategic pillars of the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame” celebrating honoured members, cultivating sustainable partnerships and sparking inspirational experiences,” said Nicholas Cartmell, B.C. Sports Hall of Fame CEO.

“And we look forward to bringing together all three in Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley in September of 2020.”

For more about the annual summit, visit bcsportshall.com, curlbc.ca or kelownamuseums.ca.