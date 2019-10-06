Return of Donald Marshall Jr.’s eel nets recall days of historic fishing decision

Send this page to someone via email

The recovery of eel nets that helped recast Aboriginal rights to earn a living from fishing is bringing back powerful memories for those touched by their story.

Donald Marshall Jr. was charged with three counts of violating federal fisheries laws when he and his former partner Jane McMillan set the nets near Pomquet Harbour, N.S., in 1993.

The seizure – and the storage of the gear in an Antigonish fisheries office – took Marshall all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, where a ruling upheld treaties from 1760 and 1761 that said Mi’kmaq can earn a moderate living from hunting and fishing.

However, Marshall died in 2009, at the age of 55, unaware the nets were still locked away.

They were first noticed by Sana Kavanagh, a fisheries scientist at the Confederation of Mainland Mi’kmaq while she was doing a tour of a federal office earlier this year – which led to Fisheries and Oceans Canada sending the nets back to Marshall’s family.

McMillan says when she attended the recent 20th anniversary of landmark legal decision, it was deeply moving to see and touch the nets that had once had been at the centre of a “happy and challenging” time of her life alongside Marshall.