Photos of the most stunning sunsets across B.C., and the change that’s on its way

Residents across the South Coast have been treated to the most gorgeous sunsets over the past four days thanks to a cold ridge of high pressure over B.C.

But a change is on the way though as a front slides down the coast on Wednesday.

North and Central Coast regions and North West Vancouver Island will see rain Wednesday.

However, Metro Vancouver and South East Vancouver Island won’t see the rain develop until late in the day.

Drivers should be aware we could see snow once again on the mountain highways east of Hope overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

As of Tuesday, the provincial winter tire regulations also go into effect.

This means you could be fined if you are found driving the mountain highways with out proper snow tires.