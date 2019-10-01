Weather
October 1, 2019 6:46 pm
Updated: October 1, 2019 6:47 pm

Photos of the most stunning sunsets across B.C., and the change that’s on its way

By Senior Meteorologist  Global News

The Monday, Sept 30, 2019 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Residents across the South Coast have been treated to the most gorgeous sunsets over the past four days thanks to a cold ridge of high pressure over B.C.

But a change is on the way though as a front slides down the coast on Wednesday.

Sunset

Crescent Beach Sunset by Rick Brazier

Rick Brazier
Sunset

Port Moody Sunset by Grant Mattice

Grant Mattice
Sunset

Harrison River Sunset by Judi Hart

Judi Hart
Sunset

Powell River Sunset by TM Chase

TM Chase
Sunset

Langley Sunset by Kim Paar

Kim Paar
Sunset

Vancouver Sunset

Global BC
Sunset

Vancouver Sunset by Krista Gill

Krista Gill

North and Central Coast regions and North West Vancouver Island will see rain Wednesday.

However, Metro Vancouver and South East Vancouver Island won’t see the rain develop until late in the day.

Forecast for Wednesday, October 2nd

Global BC

Forecast for Wednesday, October 2nd

Skytracker Weather Global BC

Drivers should be aware we could see snow once again on the mountain highways east of Hope overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

As of Tuesday, the provincial winter tire regulations also go into effect.

This means you could be fined if you are found driving the mountain highways with out proper snow tires.

BC’s winter driving regulations.

Global BC

