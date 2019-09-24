13-year boil-water advisory lifted in RM of Alexander

After living under a boil-water advisory for more than 13 years, people in the Rural Municipality of Alexander can once again drink water straight from the tap.

The boil-water advisory, which has been in place since April 18, 2006, was officially lifted the by the Interlake Regional Health Authority Monday.

The change comes after a new water treatment plant opened in the area, northeast of Winnipeg, in July.

In a letter posted to the RM’s website Dr. Karen Robinson, medical officer of health with the IRHA, said the municipality’s water system has met all conditions required to rescind the advisory.

There are currently 57 boil water advisory’s in effect in Manitoba.

