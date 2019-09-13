Winkler, Man. business fined after employee’s hand crushed in rolling machine

A Winkler-based manufacturing business has been fined more than $50,000 after an employee had his hand crushed in a sheet metal rolling machine.

The incident happened in June 2016 while two employees of Convey-All Industries Inc. were cleaning the rollers of a Cidan Panel Roll Former, a machine used to leave impressions in sheet metal.

According to a release from Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade the first worker held the machine’s hand controller and wiped the rollers with a rag held in his other hand while a second worker sprayed a cleaning solution onto the rollers.

That’s when the first worker’s gloved left hand was pulled into the rollers, crushing his hand.

Convey-All Industries Inc. has pleaded guilty to failing to develop safe work procedures for cleaning the roll forming machine.

The employer was ordered to pay $50,050 in fines and penalties.

