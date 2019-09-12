Forest City Film Festival ‘on the path to becoming one of the bigger festivals’

The fourth annual Forest City Film festival is planning on this being their biggest year yet.

Executive director Dorthy Downs says this year Londoners have the option to see 65 different films at 44 different shows.

“I think it’s growing in both ways, it’s not just about us being a small festival and people moving to the bigger festivals. I think we are on the path to becoming one of the bigger festivals,” she said, adding “just give us a little bit of time.”

She adds one of the ways the festival is growing is with the addition of a youth film festival.

The youth category is open to all high-school aged students in Southwestern Ontario.

“It’s sort of a culmination of the best filmmakers that are coming out of high school.”

The feature film for opening night is a Documentary Called Prey, about the true story of London lawyer’s fight with the Catholic church to get justice for sexual assault victims. The plaintiffs in the film are all from Windsor, Ont.

The film by Matt Gallagher is the 2019 winner of the Hot Docs Rogers Audience Choice Award for Best Canadian Feature and the DGC Special Jury Prize.

One of the other five documentaries selected at this year Forest City Film Festival is taking a closer look at the urban forest issues right here in London.

The film, Forest City, coincidentally with the same name as the festival, is the collective work of London Locals Director Caroline Nolan and Videographer Wesley Edgar.

“So the idea of the documentary is to increase awareness and start the conversation about how we are currently developing our urban area right now.”

For those who did not make it to TIFF, it’s not too late. The FCFF has five TIFF films in the lineup, with showings for Murmur, One day in the Life of Noah Piugituk, White Lie, Pain and Glory, as well as Official Secrets.

From Sept. 23-27, the festival is showcasing documentaries, animation and short films with the addition of three days dedicated to a session with networking opportunities, workshops and panels.

Ingersoll director Robert Budreau will be running a Q&A on his short film Stockholm.

A full list of films and where to buy tickets can be found on the festival’s website.