Winnipeg soccer star Desiree Scott inducted into Canada West Hall of Fame

A Winnipeg soccer star and two-time Olympic medalist has been inducted into the new Canada West Hall of Fame for her stellar university career.

Midfielder Desiree Scott played for the University of Manitoba Bisons in the Canada West conference for five years, before debuting with the Canadian national team in 2010.

Scott still holds Bisons records for points and assists, and was a multiple all-star and all-Canadian while representing the U of M, as well as being selected Canada West Rookie of the Year in 2005.

The Canada West Hall of Fame was launched this year to recognize 100 years of excellence in university sports throughout western Canada. Scott is the first U of M alumnus to be inducted.

Currently pushing for the playoffs with her professional team in the U.S., Utah Royals FC, Scott told 680 CJOB’s Sports Show that the honour reflects on an important time in her career.

“Those are some of my favourite times,” she said.

“Some of those games, just playing with some of my best friends, in my backyard, hometown with my family in the stands… and to do it all while I was going to school and getting a degree is pretty crazy, so I can appreciate that time for sure.

“It’s truly an honour, and I think it’s just a testament the program and my journey and the hard work that’s been put in, and I’m just grateful to be recognized.”

In addition to her on-pitch achievements, Scott is also an athlete ambassador for KidSport Winnipeg, and has also worked as an ambassador for the Homeless World Cup.

