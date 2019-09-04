Northern Ontario cottage country bear attack victim ID’d by police
A 62-year-old American woman has been identified by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as the victim in an incident at Red Pine Island on Rainy Lake, a few hours southeast of Winnipeg in the Lake of the Woods watershed.
Catherine Sweatt-Mueller of Maple Plains, Minn., was killed Sunday evening after she had gone to check on her dogs and didn’t return.
The bear was killed by police.
Because the incident took place on a secluded island with no other residences, OPP – who are working with Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in connection with the incident – said there was no further significant risk to public safety.
