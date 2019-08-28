London Knights use Green and Gold game to support Libro Woodman Families Fund

The London Knights are doing their part to support the families impacted by the Old East Village gas explosion.

Wednesday night’s annual Green and Gold game to mark the end of training camp will be used to collect donations for the Libro Woodman Families Fund set up by the Old East Village Community Association and Life Spin.

Knights public relations and communications manager Ryan Starr said the team is hoping to encourage support for the cause.

“We are… hoping to raise some funds to help out those families that are more in need because of that unfortunate accident,” Starr said.

The Knights are just the latest organization to support the fund, with all London Tim Hortons franchises donating a collective $33,000 on Tuesday.

So far the fund has reached over $150,000 in the two weeks since the explosion.

The team moved its game back to start at 6 p.m. to give more fans the chance to go the game and donate.

The game is free to attend and will last until 8 p.m.

“It will go similar to a full Knights game, just the timing will be a little bit more condensed and we are looking to bring the best of the best from everyone trying out for the team this year,” said Starr.

Their pre-season officially kicks off on Friday when the Knights face the Sarnia Sting on home ice at 7:30 pm.