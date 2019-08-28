Crime
August 28, 2019 1:18 pm

Man wanted in alleged sexual assaults of 2 teens at Scarborough mall: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting two teens in a shopping mall on two separate occasions over the course of a month.

Officers say the first incident happened on July 29, when a stranger approached a 16-year-old boy at the Scarborough Town Centre and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

They say the second incident happened at the same mall on Tuesday afternoon, and involved a 19-year-old man.

Police say they believe the same person, believed to be in his early 50s, is responsible for both alleged assaults.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Scarborough mall
Scarborough Town Centre
Sexual Assault
sexual assault mall
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.