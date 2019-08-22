Cleveland police officer accused of urinating on 12-year-old girl

An officer with the Cleveland Police Department has been accused of urinating on a 12-year-old girl and capturing it on video after an alleged failed kidnapping attempt.

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 16, in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, Ohio. The officer was off duty at the time.

READ MORE: Family haunted by ‘The Watcher’ sells dream home at a loss

The girl was waiting for a bus when a man pulled up in his car and offered her a ride to school, according to a news release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office. The girl declined and the suspect drove away.

He returned a minute later, approached the girl on foot, exposed himself and began urinating on her while appearing to record the incident on his cellphone, the prosecutor’s office said. The suspect then returned to his car and drove away.

READ MORE: Tiny NYC condo split into 9 ‘micro units’ with illegal second floor, city says

Officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, faces eight charges in connection with the incident. The five-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department turned himself in on Tuesday and remains in custody, the prosecutor’s office said.

“These actions are impossible to comprehend,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a statement. “My office will hold him accountable and ensure that he never holds the position of police officer again.”

Nhiwatiwa has been indicted on charges of attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation specification, pandering obscenity involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, endangering children, criminal child enticement, public indecency, assault and attempted interference with custody.

Nhiwatiwa is slated to appear in court on Monday.